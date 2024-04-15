Teresa McLoughlin nee Conran, Cahir

Woodview, Cahir.

Teresa passed away peacefully after a long illness, borne bravely in the wonderful care of Cork University Hospital.

She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Liam, her children David, Leon, Colm and Amy, daughters in law Carol, Caitríona and Lyndsay, son in law Mikey, grandchildren Zoe, Cian, Riley, Aoibhín, Archie and Darragh, uncle Bill, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Her funeral cortége will leave her home on Thursday morning at 10, walking to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.30.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.