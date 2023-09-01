Teresa Gillen nee Hanley, Templemore

The Mall, Templemore.

Wife of the late Sean.

Deeply regretted by her children Mark, Karen, Paul and Tona, brother William, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Teresa’s gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Sunday Evening from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Cremation will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Tuesday at 2 pm.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Ther funeral mass can be viewed here: https://www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/