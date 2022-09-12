Sr. Miriam O’Byrne, Thurles and Enniscorthy

Presentation Convent, Thurles and Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

September 11th, 2022, in the loving care of the Staff of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Waterford.

Predeceased by her sisters Marie and Addie and her brothers Ted, John, Aidan and Rory.

Deeply regretted by her loving Presentation Community and Congregation, her sisters Sr. Ann, Sisters of Charity of St. Paul the Apostle, (Scotland) and Pauline Clark, Ontario, Canada, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in the Presentation Convent Chapel, Thurles on this Monday from 3pm to 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in the Convent Chapel followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.