Sr Kathleen (Kevin) Fogarty, Convent of Mercy and Templemore

Convent of Mercy, Kells, Co. Meath and formerly of Knocka, Drom, Templemore

Peacefully at Millbury Nursing Home, Navan, 21st March 2024

Predeceased by her brothers Dermot and Michael; her sisters Nellie and Sister Josephine. Deeply regretted by The Sisters of Mercy, her brothers Jim, John and Father Paul (USA); her sisters-in-law Mairéad, Ann and Lilian; her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at the Convent of Mercy, Kells on Sunday afternoon, 24th March, from 3pm until evening prayers at 5.30pm.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.40am arriving at St. Colmcille’s Church, Kells for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Colmcille’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílís