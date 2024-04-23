Seamus O’Shea, Nenagh

Oakdale, Tyone and formerly of Pearse St., Nenagh.

April 22nd 2024 peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his sisters Maura (Keavney) & Ollie (Plouffe) & brother Timmy.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Noelle, son Killian, sisters Carmel (Larkin) & Laura (Keher), daughter in law Jacinta, grandchildren Dàire, Emily & Holly, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.

May Seamus rest in peace.

Reposing at Keller’s funeral home Nenagh on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Friday morning at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Lisboney cemetery.

Livestream of this Mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie

Family flowers only donations if desired to Nenagh Day Care Unit.