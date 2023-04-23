Rosaleen O’Grady (nee Hickey), Clogheen

Killeatin, Clogheen, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, who passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving children.Pre-deceased by her husband Harry, her brother James and sister Margaret Mary.

She will be sadly missed by children Joan, Helen, Fiona, Henry, William and Eimear, her sister Teresa and brothers Fr. John and Fr. Michael, sisters-in-law Joan and Pat and brother-in-law Willie. Her adored grandchildren, sons-in-law Maurice and Ian, daughter-in-law Audrey, nieces, nephews and extended family, friends and neighbours.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at St.Theresa’s hospital mortuary Clogheen on Monday 24th April from 5pm to 8pm, requiem mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. Mary’s church Clogheen followed by burial in Shanrahan Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed www.churchservices.tv clogheen