Roger Gratton, Nenagh

St. Johns Terrace, Nenagh & late of Knockalton.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Ray & Ann and sister Frances.

Will be sadly missed by his loving sister Louise and brother Paul. Sister in law Bernie and by Matt, nieces Zoey & Jorja and nephews Adam & Ryan. His faithful forever friend Bella, cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Roger Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his sister Louise’s home at No.8 Lower Ormond Street Nenagh this Friday from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

His remains will arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock with the Livestream on nenaghparish.ie

Burial afterwards in Lisboney new cemetery.