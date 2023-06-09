Robert Clarke, Nenagh

Ballymoylan, Newtown, Nenagh & late of Ashlawn Nursing Home.

1st of June 2023 peacefully in the loving care of Limerick Regional Hospital.

Beloved husband of the late Patricia.

Deeply missed by his loving sister Suzy, brother in law Peter, nephew Richard, nieces Katherine & Jessica, great neighbours especially John joe & his late wife Brid , relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Keller’s funeral home Nenagh on Sunday from 3pm to 4pm.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra on Monday morning at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Youghalarra cemetery.

Robert’s funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the following link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeiRofKwA96iCCDSHYYs2dg