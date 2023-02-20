Richard “Dick” Nagle, Cahir and New Inn

College Court, Cahir and formerly of Garandee. New Inn

Passed away peacefully in his 97th year at Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by his wife Bridie (B) and his granddaughter Pauline, he will be very sadly missed by his loving daughters Breeda, Mary, Martina, Anna and Rose, sons in law Tom, Jim, Sean, Pat and John, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Monday evening from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

Funeral cortége will leave his home in College Court on Tuesday morning at 11am, arriving at Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn for Mass at 11:30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.