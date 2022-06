Goresgrove, woodsgift Co. Kilkenny.

Reposing at his residence ( Eircode E41 FY23) on Sunday evening from 4 o’clock until 8 o’clock.

Removal on Monday morning to St. Patrick’s church Graine arriving for Requiem mass at 11 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Monday morning please.

Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu to Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.