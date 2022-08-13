Rena Twomey (nee McCormack), Killenaule

Rathmoley, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 12th August 2022.

Died peacefully under the exceptional care of the South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Predeceased by her husband Denis. Rena will be deeply missed by her loving children, daughter Mary (fiancé Stephen), sons Michael and Paul, sisters Brigid, Mary and Anne, nieces, nephews, relations and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Connell’s Funeral Home, Killenaule, this Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm, arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Killenaule, at 8.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.30am, followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule.

House strictly private.

Family flowers only please, donations welcome to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.