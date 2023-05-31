Philomena (Phil) Quill nee Moylan, Nenagh

Limerick Road, Nenagh

31st May 2023

Peacefully, at home, in her 92nd year.

Beloved wife of the late John. Phil was predeceased by her beloved daughters, Catherine (McNamara), Aisling and granddaughter Emma.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Brigid (Cussen), sons Diarmuid and John, sons-in-law Joe and Gerard, daughters-in-law Helen and Margaret, grandchildren, Leanne, George, Kate, Avril, Caoimhe, Daire, Cathal, sisters-in-laws Ann and Maura, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home (E45EA33) on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Saturday to St Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 9.45 for Requiem Mass at 10 followed by burial in Lisboney cemetery

Phil’s funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.nenaghparish.ie/