Philomena Corcoran, Silvermines

Curragharneen, Silvermines, Nenagh

April 21st 2024, suddenly at her home.

Beloved daughter of the late Eamonn.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken mother Mary, brothers and sisters, William, Sarah, Angela, Fionnuala, Eamon, Gerard and Michael, brothers in law Log, Pa and Paddy, sister in law Carol, nieces Aoibhín and Síofra, uncles, aunts, cousins and members of the Deaf community, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Tuesday evening at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 6.30 o’clock to 8.30 o’clock.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines on Wednesday afternoon for Requiem Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery.

“ May she Rest in Peace”