Paul Maher, Ballaghmore and Roscrea

Lakeview, Ballaghmore and Roscrea

Suddenly at home.

Pre-deceased by his mother Pauline, brother-in-law Adrian. Deeply regretted by his father Noel, sisters Maria, Carmel and Claire, brother James, his children Maisy, Paddy and their mother Niamh, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Private removal from his residence on Friday morning at 10.30am arriving in St.Molua’s Church, Ballaghmore (R32 RC53) for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.