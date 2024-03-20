Patrick (Paud) Collison, Ballinasloe, Ballycommon and Monegall

Ballynew, Clontuskert, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway and formerly of Cushmona, Ballycommon, Nenagh and Moneygall, Co. Offaly.

Paud passed away peacefully on 15th March, 2024, in the loving care of the Staff of St. Joseph’s Ward, Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe.

He is predeceased by his loving wife Teresa and his brother Bill.

He will be sadly missed by his daughters Caroline (Tobin) and Helen, grandson Fintan, son in law Gerry Tobin, brother John, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May his kind and gentle soul rest in peace

Funeral cortége arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Carrig, Ballycommon, Nenagh (E45 C568) on Thursday at 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am.

Private cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium.