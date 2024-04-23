Patrick McEvoy, Thurles

Stradavoher, Thurles

Unexpectedly at home, after a long illness. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving family, twin brother Michael, sister Mairead (Maher), sister-in-law Joanne, brother-in-law Joe, nieces Karen, Sharon and Tracy, nephews Michael and Keith, cousins, uncle Ned (McEvoy, Crosspatrick), aunts Statia (Candon, Dublin) and Betty (Pear, New Ross), colleagues in Coláiste Mhichíl, CBS Sexton St, Limerick, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 25th April from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Friday 26th April at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.