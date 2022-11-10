Patricia ( Patsy) Noonan

Ballingarry, Roscrea

Patricia (Patsy) passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family and friends. Predeceased by her husband James (Jim). Deeply regretted by her loving children Anne Marie, Conor, Brian and their partners, sisters Angela and Carmel, brothers Richard, Phonsie and Jimmy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her beloved grandchildren Ewan, Poppy, Ben, Saoirse, Caoimhe and Aoife.

Reposing In Sullivans Funeral Home, Main Street. Borrisokane on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St Patrick’s Church, The Pike, Ballingarry (E53H771) on Saturday morning at 11.45 am for mass 12 noon followed by Private Cremation Service. Family Flowers only. If desired, donations to Milford Hospice.