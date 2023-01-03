Nora (Nonie) Ryan nee Ryan, Nenagh

Curraghmore, Carrigatoher, Nenagh.

January 2nd 2023, peacefully, at home, in her 98th year, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Johnny, sisters Maureen and Anne, brother Paddy and son-in-law Paul McCormack.

Much loved and sadly missed by her loving family, Tom, Margaret, Phil, P.J., Sean, Michael, Anne and Catherine, sisters Peg (Nenagh) and Teresa (Limerick), her adored grandchildren, daughters-in-law Catherine and Margaret, sons-in-law Matt Allen and Joe McCormack, sister-in-law Una, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Thursday, to Boher Church, Ballina, for Funeral Mass at 11.30 followed by burial in Burgess Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Newport Day Care Centre and St. Vincent’s, Lisnagry.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.