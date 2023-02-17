Michael (Mikey) O’Sullivan, Carrigatoher.

Coumbeg, Carrigatoher, Nenagh.

February 16th 2023, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his parents John and Ellen, brother Brendan and sister Mairead. Deeply regretted by his brother John Joe, sisters Sally (Walton) and Eileen (Curley), brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Saturday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Sunday to St. Mary’s Church, Portroe, for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Castletown Cemetery.

House private please.