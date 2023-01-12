Michael Mick Bohan (The Boo), Templetuohy and Templemore

Church Lane, Templetuohy and formerly of Clonmore, Templemore.

12th of January 2023, after a long illness bravely borne.

Deeply regretted by his loving brother Tommy, sisters Teresa, Josie, Mary and stepsister Mary, brothers in law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Friday evening from 5 pm. Removal at 7 pm to St. Anne’s Church Clonmore to arrive at 7.45 pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon, Interment in Kilavanogue Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com