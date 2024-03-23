Michael Kennedy, Tramore and Clonmel

Tramore, Co Waterford and formerly Ard na Gréine and The Spa, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Michael passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday. Pre-deceased by his parents John and Eily he will be sadly missed by his sister Maura (Hale), brother-in-law John (Hale), nephew David, niece Aisling, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 5.30pm, with removal at 7.00pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1.00pm followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis