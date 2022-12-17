Michael Kennedy, Clonmel

St Patrick’s Terrace, Clonmel.

Michael passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff of the Clyda Suite, Brídhaven Nursing Home, Mallow, Co Cork.

He is pre-deceased by his grandson Adam, brother Patrick and sisters Christine and Mary.

Devoted husband to Joan, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife and heartbroken children Gerard, Paul, Hilda, Ray and Gemma.

Adored grandfather to Jane, Jack, Joseph, Megan, Alex, Ben, Becky, Daniel, Lachlan, Banjo, Oisín and Aoife, great-grandchildren Felix and Dexter, sons-in-law Alan and Tommy, daughters-in-law Carol and Natalie, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00 noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.