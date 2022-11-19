Michael Kearney. Mitchelstown

Ballylough, Mitchelstown ( Formerly pf Upper Coolagarrane, Skeenarinky Co Tipperary

Michael (Mick) Kearney passed away peacefully from a short illness on the 18th November 2022 surrounded by his loving family at home.

Predeceased by his parents, Kathleen and Jack, his brothers, Denis, Pad, Christy, and John Joe.

Sadly missed by his devoted wife Tess (nee Sweeney), sons John and Michael, daughters Catherine and Bridget, sister Breda and brother Mossie, son in laws, Mike and Ger, daughter in laws, Claire and Anne, cherished grandchildren, nieces ,nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing from Michael’s residence in Ballylough (Eircode: P67PR29, N73 Mallow road closure from Mitchelstown, does not effect access to the family home) *on Sunday 20th from 3pm-7pm and burial on Monday 21st after 11.30am Mass at Church of the Assumption in Ballyporeen Cemetery*.

House private on Monday morning please