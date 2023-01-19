Micheál Hughes, Thurles

Knockahopple, Curreeney, Kilcommon, Thurles.

January 18th 2023, (peacefully) after an illness at Ashlawn House Nursing Home, Nenagh.

Beloved husband of the late Anna Mai (nee Phelan).

Deeply regretted by his loving nephews, nieces, brothers in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Saturday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to The Church of the Little Flower, Curreeney arriving for 8pm.

Requiem Mass Sunday at 11am followed by burial in Kilboy Cemetery, Dolla.

Link for funeral mass: https://funeralslive.ie/michael-hughes/