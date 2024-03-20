Michael Hickey, Thurles

Ard Mhuire, Thurles.

Unexpectedly at home surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Larry and Nellie.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family; devoted wife Phyllis (née Ryan), daughters Michelle and Sharon, son Leon, adored grandchildren Molly Darragh, Art and Oscar, sons-in-law Hugh and Stephen, daughter-in-law Sally, brothers Sean, Larry, Tony, Danny and Eugene, sisters Maureen, Ann, Helen, Veronica and Connie, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick, Cemetery, Thurles.