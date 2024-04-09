Michael Devereaux, Cahir

Grangemore, Cahir,

Michael passed peacefully in the wonderful care of The Oak Ward in Waterford University Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Bridie and brother Frank.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Phil and Breda, brothers John, Pat, James, Willie and Joe, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir on Wednesday for Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.