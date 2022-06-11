Maura Howard (nee Carey), Borrisoleigh

Ballydaff, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, June the 10th 2022, in the loving care of the staff of villa Marie nursing home Roscrea.

Sadly missed by her sisters Noreen, Geraldine, Olive, brother Michael, sister in law, Helen, brother in law John, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, Michael Howard, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home Borrisoleigh on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem mass on Monday at 11 am in the Church of the sacred Heart, Borrisoleigh, followed by interment in St. Brigids Cemetery.

Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/borrisolieghparish.

A walk through system will operate at the funeral home and messages of condolence can be left below, family flowers only please donations if desired to the Irish cancer society.