Mary Theato nee Ryan, Nenagh

Ciamaltha Meadows Nenagh & late of William Street, Nenagh

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, on March 15th 2024. Predeceased by her beloved husband Nick, son Paul & her siblings. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family; Nicolas, Ann, Barry & Ian; sisters Lan and Audrey; grandchildren Kai, Joseph, Jacob, Joccoaa, Daniel, Aimee, Lola & Harvey; extended family relatives, neighbours, cousins and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, Monday, 25th March, from 5pm concluding with Rosary at 6.30pm.

Arriving at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Tuesday 26th for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery followed by burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Livestream of this Mass can be viewed on: http://nenaghparish.ie/