Mary Ronayne nee Looby, Cahir and Castlegrace

College Court, Cahir and formerly of Grangemore and Casltegrace, Clogheen.

Mary slipped away, gently and peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Sacre Coeur nursing home Tipperary Town in the presence of her loving daughters Margaret and Josephine.

Pre-deceased by her devoted husband Peter, parents, sisters, brother and niece.

Deeply missed and forever remembered by her daughters, grandchildren Peter and Katie, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May her kind and gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at Costigan’s funeral home, Cahir on Thursday evening from 5pm to 6pm, followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Cahir for 6.15pm.

Requiem Mass for Mary at 12.30pm on Friday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Crossroads Women http://crossroadswomen.net/

House private please.