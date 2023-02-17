Mary McLoughlin (nee Lee), Nenagh & Newport

Castlelough, Portroe, Nenagh and formerly of Toor, Newport.

February 16th 2023. Mary passed away peacefully, at her daughter Fiona’s residence (Ballysloe, Gortnahoe), surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Denis, son Anthony and daughter Ann (Meagher). Cherished and devoted mother of Orla, Fiona (Stapleton), Paraic, Yvonne and Claire. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family, sister Margaret (Horan), brother John P. Lee (Nenagh), loving mother-in-law to Christy, Willie, Joe and Nuala, treasured nanny to Denise, Eoin, Sinéad, Eimear, Ben, Emily, Matt, Maria and Ann, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and very close friends.

Reposing on Sunday, at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 4.30pm until 6.30pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church Portroe, arriving at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 1pm.

Followed by burial in church grounds.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society, www.cancer.ie

May she Rest in Peace.