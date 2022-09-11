Mary Lillis (Née Donnelly), Borrisokane

16 Church Road, Borrisokane and formerly of Greyford.

The death has occurred of Mary Lillis (nee Donnelly ) formerly of Greyford on the 10th of September 2022.

Mary passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her adoring husband Eddie, brothers and sisters.

She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken sons Seamus and Edward jnr daughters Catherine (Coen), Mary (Hartnett) and Tina(Coen), sons in law John, James and David, daughters in law Margaret and Antoinette, grandchildren Níamh, Séan, Mairead, Edel, Nicola, Tara, David, Leah, Aine, Lisa, Padraig, Jamie and their partners, nieces, nephews, brother, sister-in-law, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in her home on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning from her home to SS Peter and Paul’s church, Borrisokane, arriving at 11-45 am for funeral mass at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be streamed on the Webcam of Borrisokane parish.

House Strictly Private on Tuesday Morning please.

Rest In Peace