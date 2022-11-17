Mary Egan Nee Brennan, Moyne

Formerly Lisheen, Moyne, Co. Tipperary and Graine, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny.

Unexpectedly at home.

Predeceased by her parents Richard and Annie. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family; husband Tom, sons Daniel and Tomás, daughter Aíne, grandchildren Conall, Dara, Cathal, Órla, Niall, Ruairi, Milo and Hugh, daughters-in-law Neasa and Aoife, son-in-law Paraic, brothers John, Willie and Richie, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, former colleagues in the Community Hospital of the Assumption, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, 18th Nov., from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church, Moyne at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, 19th Nov., at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s cemetery, Moyne.