Mary Dwyer (Née Dennehy), Nenagh and Limerick

41 Mitchel Street, Garranmore, Newtown, Nenagh, and formerly of Cappanahane, Ballyagran, Killmallock, Co. Limerick.

On February 27th, 2023, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Conlon’s Home, Nenagh.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Jimmy.

Much loved and sadly missed by her family, her daughter Fiona (McKeogh), son Tim, son-in-law Pat, daughter-in-law Dolores, her adored grandchildren, sisters-in-law Peggy (Madden) and Mary (Ryan), brother-in-law John Dwyer, Niall, Laura, Eva, Paul, and Emmet, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 HN93), from 5pm until 7pm, followed by removal to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh (E45 X522), arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery, Silvermines.

Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

May she Rest in Peace.