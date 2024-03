Mary Doughan nee O’Dea, Cloughjordan

The Bungalow, Silverhills, Cloughjordan.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paul sons Padraig, Kieran and Martin, brothers Batt, Sean, Jim and Philip, sisters Kathleen (Maher) Helen (Lanigan) Margaret (Dunne), Breda (Boland), Carmel (Butler) brothers in law, sisters in law, uncle, Martin’s partner Claire grandson Patrick, extended O’Dea and Doughan families, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Saturday evening from 4 to 7 o’clock in Donovan’s Funeral Home Moneygall.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon in St Joseph’s Church, Moneygall followed by burial in Dunkerrin Cemetery.

House private please.

Family flowers only – donations if desired to St Cronin’s Roscrea Association, Templemore Road, Roscrea.