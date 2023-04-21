Mary Corcoran nee King, Birr

Annagh, Birr.

Passed away peacefully in her 91st year at Tullamore Regional Hospital, in the excellent care of the Palliative Care Support Unit.

Predeceased by her husband Johnny, son John, brothers Ned, Jack, Jim, Joe and Tom.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Michael, Aiden, Vincent and Thomas, daughters Elizabeth, Marie and Trish, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, son-in-law Des, daughters-in-law Cynthia, Mary, Helen, Eithne and Ann, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Loughnane’s Funeral Home, John’s Mall, Birr Eircode R42 AY17) this Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal from her residence on Saturday morning to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin arriving at 1045 for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Bonoham Cemetery, Rathcabbin.

Donations if desired to ‘The Friends of the Regional Hospital Tullamore’.