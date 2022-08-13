Mary Bridget Hickey (nee Bolger), Clonmel & Mullinahone

Ashcourt, Clerihan, Clonmel and formerly Mullinahone, Co Tipperary.

Mary passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Friday night surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her brother Paddy. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, she will be sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, daughters Elaine (McGowran) and Marianne (McWey), son Michael, brothers Tommy, Michael, Jackie and Gerry, sister Eleanor (Kelly), sons-in-law Damian and John, grandchildren Sam, Alex, Amy and Finn, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Monday to St Michael’s Church Clerihan. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Michael’s Church, Clerihan Facebook Page livestream service.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Tipperary University Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.