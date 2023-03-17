Martin Keane, Clonmel & Thurles

St Patrick’s Terrace, Clonmel and formerly Innisfallen Avenue, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Age 58- passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Cork University Hospital on Thursday morning surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his parents Dan and Josie and his infant brother Joseph he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Edel, daughter Charlotte, son Joseph, brothers Denis and J.B., sisters Mary, Joan, Olive, Angie, Lizzie and Maggie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Monday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.