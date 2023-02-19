Martha Scanlon (Née Moore), Thurles

Croke Gardens and formerly Kennedy Park, Thurles.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy, son-in-law Richie Flynn, sister Kathleen, brothers Seán, Brendan, Jim and Joe.

Beloved mother of Brian, Trish, Shay and Bríd. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Suzy and Elaine, son-in-law Nav, grandchildren Aisling, Ciara, Eimear, Méabh, Muireann, Eesha, Eyrah, Liam and Roisin, great-granddaughter Ailbhe, sister-in-law Lily, nephews and nieces particularly Martha, Anne, Paddy and Tom, her cherished circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 20th Feb. from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St. Joseph & Brigid, Church Bothar na Naomh, Thurles at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday 21st Feb. at 10am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles