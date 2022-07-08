Margaret O’Riordan nee Byrne, Clonmel

St. Francis Court, King Street, Clonmel.

5th July 2022 peacefully at her residence

Predeceased by her parents Nellie and Tommy Byrne, Árd Fatima.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Linda and Mary–Claire, son Jack, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Friday evening from 7.30pm to 9.30pm

Margaret’s Funeral Service will take place on Saturday at 11am at The Word of Life Church Gurtnafleur Business Park, Clonmel followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.