Margaret Dann nee Ledbetter, Roscrea

Timoney, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

1st. April 2024 (peacefully) in the Sacred Nursing Home, Crosspatrick, Johnstown, in her 78th year. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her husband Tom, son’s Peter and David, daughter Susan, sisters Patrica and Susan, grandchildren Stephan and Francesca, daughters in law Annmarie and Alison, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence (Eircode E53PD83) this Wednesday (April 3rd.) all day with prayers in the house at 8 pm.

Funeral cortége leaving her residence this Thursday afternoon (April 4th.) at 1.40pm, at walking pace, to arrive at Christ Church, Corbally, Roscrea (Eircode R53 KF64), for Funeral Service at 2pm, followed by interment in Skeirke Cemetery.

The Dann Family wishes to thank you for your support and understanding at this sad time.

“Safe in the Arms of Jesus”.