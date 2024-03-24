Maeve O’ Hair (Nee Nesbitt), Loughmore.

Rocker Loughmore.

Passed peacefully on the 24th of March 2024. Predeceased by her husband John O’Hair, Mother Flo and Father Michael.

Deeply regretted by beloved daughter Béibhiwn and beloved son Rory, companion Peter, sisters Aoife, Fionnuala, Emer, Dympna, Bronagh and Rosemary, brothers Mel, Ultan and Fergal, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence this Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to The Church of the Nativity of Our Lady Loughmore, for requiem mass at 11.30am.

Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

May She Rest In Peace.