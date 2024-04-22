Lynsey Hackett nee McManus, Carrick on Suir and Dublin

Deer Park, Carrick on Suir and formerly of Saggart, Dublin.

Deeply regretted by her loving Husband Stephen and loving mother to Sennan, Rian and Shane, parents Terry and Mary, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandparents, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends,

May Lynsey rest in peace.

Lynsey will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Tuesday from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Removal from her home on Wednesday at 10am To St Nicholas Church Carrick on Suir for Requiem Mass on arrival at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery Carrick on Suir.

House private at all times please.

Family flowers only – donations if desired to the Oak Ward Waterford Hospital.

Lynsey would love for people to wear colourful Clothes attending her Funeral.