Liam Maher, Cloughjordan

Rath Cloughjordan

Peacefully after a short illness at Midlands General Hospital Portlaoise on 10th Sept 2022.

Pre-deceased by his beloved sisters Sadie O’Donnell & Rita Sharkey. Will be sadly missed by his loving partner Nora and cherished daughters Jennifer, Emily & Margaret, Son in law Zack, grandchildren Holly & Harvey, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, cousins neighbours , relatives and friends.

May Liam Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral home Nenagh this Monday from 5pm concluding with Rosary at 7pm.

His remains will arrive to St.Joseph’s Church Moneygall on Tuesday for Requiem mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Dunkerrin New Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Irish Cancer Society.