Laurence (Lar) Fennessy, Essex and Clonmel

Upminster, Essex, England and formerly Newcastle, Clonmel.

Lar passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 26th March 2024 in the loving care of his family.

Pre-deceased by his parents Jack and Ellen he will be sadly missed and always remembered by his loving wife Bernie, sons Brian, Noel and Adrian, daughter Elaine (Mullins), Daughters-in-law Carla, Karen and Michelle, Son-in-law Gerry, Grandchildren, Joseph, Rosie, Thomas, Orla, Ella, Siobhán, Rory, Michael, Jack, Katie, Ciara and Aidan. Brothers, John and Michael, Sisters, Esther, Pat and Jo, Brothers & Sisters-In-Law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended relatives and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday from 5pm, with removal at 7pm to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Newcastle.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click the tab “Newcastle”.

Burial will take place afterwards in Mollough Cemetery.

Online Condolences may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook Page.