Laura O’Mahoney (Née Callanan), Clonmel

Fairfields, Clonmel.

Laura passed away peacefully at home on Sunday afternoon, following a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Eddie and son Colm, she will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Gina, Elaine, Caitríona, Lorraine and Amanda, son Jonathan, brothers Anthony & Sean, sisters Mary, Dolores and Paula, aunt Nora, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Wednesday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired to C.A.R.E. Cancer Support Centre, Clonmel.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.