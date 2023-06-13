Kitty O’Donnell nee Mockler, Cashel and Thurles

Nodstown, Boherlahan, Cashel and formerly ‘Flora Villa’, Rossa Street, Thurles.

June 10th 2023, peacefully in the loving care of all the Staff at Tipperary University Hospital in her 93rd year.

Beloved wife of the late Thady. She will be sadly missed by her loving son P.J., daughter-in-law Mary, her beloved grandsons Tadhg and Conor, brother-in-law Fr. Ned O’Donnell (USA), sisters-in-law Peg Mockler and Mary Mockler, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours, carers and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/boherlahan-dualla-parish/ followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

No flowers please by request.