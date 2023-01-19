Kitty (Gaga) Coffey nee Cunningham, Ardfinnan

6 Mount Carmel, Ardfinnan and recently of Sonas Melview Nursing Home, Clonmel.

17th January 2023, peacefully, at Melview in the loving care of her family and staff.

Predeceased by dear husband John and daughter Teresa.

She will be sadly missed by her family – sister Maureen, children Liam, Carmel, Geraldine, John, Noel and Pat sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, grandchildren great-grandchildren her many friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Thursday from 4pm until 7pm.

Kitty’s funeral will arrive at The Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan on Friday at 2.30pm for Requiem Mass which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan followed by burial in St Finnian’s Cemetery.