Kieran O’Shea, Cloneen

Milestown, Cloneen, Fethard

Suddenly, at Waterford Regional Hospital on June 20th, 2022. Deeply regretted by Martina, his adored daughter Gillian, her partner Gary and his two beautiful grandsons, William and John, his sisters Phyllis Murtagh (Mullingar), Anne Boland (Killenaule), Marion Whitton (Canada), and Gaye O’Connor (Drangan), brothers-in-law, his aunt Annie, his nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Wednesday from 5.30pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass in the Church of the Nativity, Cloneen, on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

May he Rest In Peace.