Kathleen O’Halloran nee Fogarty, Moyne

Kilclooney, Moyne.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross.

Predeceased by her first husband Henry Ryan and step-son Pat.

Deeply regretted by her loving family; husband Denis, daughters Helen, Catherine, Frances and Bridget, step-daughters Josie, Statia, Mary and Margaret, step-sons Seamus, Johnny, Denis, Maurice and Thomas, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives, Padre Pio community, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church, Moyne on Friday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s cemetery Bouladuff, Thurles.