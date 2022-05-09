Kathleen McGrath (nee Moloney), Mullinahone

Gurteen, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

8th May 2022, peacefully at her daughters residence.

Predeceased by her loving husband Michael, son Michael and Grandson Michael.

Kathleen, deeply regretted by her loving sons Pat, Declan and Des, daughters Janet and Caroline, Carolines partner Nicholas, daughters in law Allie, Margo and Kathryn, nephew, nieces, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Brett’s Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Tuesday 10th May from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michaels Church, Mullinahone.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday 11th May at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Michaels Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.